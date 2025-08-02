Home / Entertainment

6 shocking Oscars controversies everyone still talks about

Here's are six unforgettable Academy Awards controversies that continue to stir conversation to this day

From onstage slaps to smooches: 6 Oscars controversies everyone still talks about
From onstage slaps to smooches: 6 Oscars controversies everyone still talks about

For past 97 years, the Oscars have been the most prestigious accolade that every artist wants to bag.

Every year, celebrities attend the Academy Awards with a wish to be seen and acknowledged for their art at the biggest Hollywood night.

While, the Oscars have witnessed some iconic moments of fashion history and emotional awards acceptance speeches over the years, they have also been the stage for unforgettable controversies and drama.

From a La La Land's envelope mix-up to Will Smith's shocking onstage slap, the controversies have kept the Academy Awards in the headlines till date.

Here is a look at the 6 biggest Oscar controversies fans still talk about

Will Smith’s shocking onstage slap to Chris Rock (2022)

Will Smith’s shocking onstage slap to Chris Rock
Will Smith’s shocking onstage slap to Chris Rock

In 2022, the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony left everyone stunned when Will Smith slapped the host Chris Rock onstage.

It all started when Rock took the stage to introduce the award for Best Documentary, where he made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which was due to a medical condition, alopecia.

"Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya,” he quipped.

However, the things quickly took a wild turn when Smith walked on to the stage and slapped him across the face.

"Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!" Smith shouted to the stage after coming back to his seat.

The shocking incident led The Pursuit of Happyness actor to be banned from the Oscars for 10 years.

Angelina Jolie’s steamy smooch with her brother (2000)

Angelina Jolie’s steamy smooch with her brother (2000)
Angelina Jolie’s steamy smooch with her brother (2000)

Angelina Jolie once heated up the Oscars not with her then-husband Brad Pitt or any of her former flames, but with her brother, James Haven.

At the 72nd Academy Awards in 2000, the Maria actress made headlines when she shared a tender smooch with her older brother at the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

Later in the ceremony, Angelia took the stage for an award acceptance speech for Girl, Interrupted, where she said, "I'm in shock, and I'm so in love with my brother right now.”

"He just held me and said he loved me and I know he's so happy for me, and thank you for that," she added at the time.

This sparked controversy and rumors of incest. However, Angelina later clarified in an interview with Vogue that the "in love" comment was just “an expression."

La La Land and Moonlight mix-up (2017)

La La Land and ‘Moonlight’ mix-up (2017)
'La La Land' and ‘Moonlight’ mix-up (2017)

In 2017, the Oscars' highest accolade of Best Picture was accidentally awarded to the wrong film.

The Bonnie and Clyde stars Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty were presenting the award but they were accidentally given the envelope for Best Actress, which had gone to Emma Stone for her role in La La Land.

Due to this mix-up, Beatty announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner. 

However, things got cringey when Producer Jordan Horowitz was giving his acceptance speech and someone from backstage yelled, "Oh my God, it's not La La Land, it's Moonlight!"

The cast of Moonlight then stepped up to the stage and Horowitz gently passed off the award to director Barry Jenkins, who then gave the speech.

Robert Opel’s infamous nude Oscar appearance (1974) 

Robert Opel’s infamous nude Oscar appearance (1974)
Robert Opel’s infamous nude Oscar appearance (1974) 

In 1974, American photographer and gay rights activist Robert Opel left onlookers gobsmacked when he crashed the Oscars stage naked while host David Niven was introducing Elizabeth Taylor.

The Pink Panther actor burst into laughter as Robert flashed the audience and threw up a peace sign.

“Well, ladies and gentlemen, that was almost bound to happen. But isn't it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in his life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?” David jokingly said to attendees.

Adrien Brody and Halle Berry onstage kiss (2003)

Adrien Brody and Halle Berry onstage kiss (2003)
Adrien Brody and Halle Berry onstage kiss (2003)

Another Oscars moment which kept the tongues wagging was Adrien Brody and Halle Berry’s famous onstage kiss in 2003.

At the 75th Academy Awards, Adrien passionately kissed Halle while accepting the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in The Pianist from her.

"I bet they didn't tell you that was in the gift bag," he joked.

Years later, Halle caught Adrien off guard when she suddenly kissed him on the red-carpet of the 97th Annual Academy Awards in 2025, recreating their famous moment.

John Cena's homage to Robert Opel (2024)

John Cenas homage to Robert Opel (2024)
John Cena's homage to Robert Opel (2024)

In 2024, John Cena appeared almost naked at the Oscars to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Robert Opel, who ran across the stage during the 1974 ceremony.

The American actor and professional wrestler walked onto the stage with nothing but the Costume Designer award envelope covering his lower half.

However, it was later revealed that John was wearing a nude-coloured brief to protect his modesty.

Read more :

Entertainment

‘Peaky Blinders’ star announces heartbreaking news amid cancer remission

‘Peaky Blinders’ star announces heartbreaking news amid cancer remission
Sam Neill, known for his role in 'Jurassic Park', has been in remission for years after fighting blood cancer

MGK spills explosive reason behind rejecting ‘Sinners’ audition

MGK spills explosive reason behind rejecting ‘Sinners’ audition
Machine Gun Kelly reveals he declined Michael B. Jordan starrer ‘Sinners’ for a shocking reason

Tom Holland finally addresses mounting speculation over James Bond role

Tom Holland finally addresses mounting speculation over James Bond role
Daniel Craig's last Bond film was 2021's 'No Time To Die', which was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga

Victoria Beckham cozies up to David Beckham on steamy yacht getaway

Victoria Beckham cozies up to David Beckham on steamy yacht getaway
The former Spice Girls alum packs on the PDA with her husband David Beckham on a romantic date amid family rift

5 shocking celeb feuds that played out on social media

5 shocking celeb feuds that played out on social media
Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West, Hailey Bieber vs. Selena Gomez fights were among the most hyped feud on social media

Dolly Parton bids last goodbye to ‘dearest’ pal Jeannie Seely in somber tribute

Dolly Parton bids last goodbye to ‘dearest’ pal Jeannie Seely in somber tribute
Jeannie Seely, the country music singer known for her song 'Don't Touch Me', passed away at 85 on Friday

Rihanna ‘plans’ comeback tour following delay amid third pregnancy

Rihanna ‘plans’ comeback tour following delay amid third pregnancy
The 37-year-old singer confirmed that her ninth studio album is finally underway during an interview in February

Tom Holland to team up with major superhero in 'Spider-Man 4'

Tom Holland to team up with major superhero in 'Spider-Man 4'
The 'Spider-Man' is set to receive help from some unexpected superheroes in the upcoming movie