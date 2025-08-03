Jason Momoa celebrated his 46th birthday on ‘Dune: Part Three’ set 

Home / Entertainment

'Dune: Part Three', starring Timothée Chalamet, is expected to arrive in theaters in December next year

Jason Momoa turned 46 on August 1 and he marked the special occasion with some major career milestones.

The Aquaman star celebrated his birthday on the Dune: Part Three set as he kicked off the filming of highly anticipated show, starring Timothée Chalamet.

Not only this, Momoa also hit another milestone on the same day as his new Apple TV+ series Chief of War premiered on Friday.

"On my birthday, Chief of War comes out. This is my first day I'm doing Dune," Momoa told PEOPLE during a recent press day for his new series.

He further added, "I'm not going to lie to you — July has been like bang, bang, bang, bang. The comedown is going to be brutal."

The Games of Throne actor’s girlfriend Adria Arjona made his day even more special with a heartwarming birthday tribute.

“Happy birthday mi amor . There’s nothing I love more than doing life by your side. So here’s to one more year of being wild and free and to forever growing young. Love you so much babii,” the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside adorable photos of them.

She further added, “AND…: happy @chief.of.war day too. Excited for the world to watch what you’ve poured your heart and soul into for the past years.”


Chief of War’s new episodes will debut weekly on Fridays on Apple TV+, while Dune: Part Three is expected to arrive in theaters in December 2026.

