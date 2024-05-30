Entertainment

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant cruise: Backstreet Boys take the stage

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant treated guests to a Backstreet Boys performance at their pre-wedding cruise

  • May 30, 2024
The Ambanis seem to be pulling out all the stops for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s impending nuptials, with another pre-wedding bash currently happening aboard a cruise with Backstreet Boys on speed dial!

Months after a lavish three-day pre-wedding bash in March, Anant and Radhika are now hosting some 800 people aboard a luxury cruise with a three-day schedule with stops in Rome, Cannes, and Portofino, which they boarded on May 29.

For the first night, the couple threw a ‘Starry Night’ themed party, and as per Pinkvilla, 90s sensation Backstreet Boys took the stage to entertain their VIP guests.

Videos and footage from the cruise have started doing rounds on social media as the three-day partying commenced last night, with an AmbaniUpdate handle on Instagram dishing out the latest scoops.

See here:

The 90’s hit boyband Backstreet Boys, with members Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson, can be seen performing their song I Wanna Be With You as guests enjoy.

As per reports, several Bollywood bigwigs are aboard the cruise ship, including Shah Rukh Khan, with children Aryan and Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry among others.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony in July. 

