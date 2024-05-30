Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant cruise: Backstreet Boys take the stage

The Ambanis seem to be pulling out all the stops for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s impending nuptials, with another pre-wedding bash currently happening aboard a cruise with Backstreet Boys on speed dial!
Months after a lavish three-day pre-wedding bash in March, Anant and Radhika are now hosting some 800 people aboard a luxury cruise with a three-day schedule with stops in Rome, Cannes, and Portofino, which they boarded on May 29.
For the first night, the couple threw a ‘Starry Night’ themed party, and as per Pinkvilla, 90s sensation Backstreet Boys took the stage to entertain their VIP guests.
Videos and footage from the cruise have started doing rounds on social media as the three-day partying commenced last night, with an AmbaniUpdate handle on Instagram dishing out the latest scoops.
See here: