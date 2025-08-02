Billy Ray Cyrus makes bold move for Elizabeth Hurley as love blossoms

Home / Entertainment

Billy Ray Cyrus has found new inspiration in rumored girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley!

As per Dailymail, a source shared that the country musician found a way to delight his lady love The Royals star as he is writing “sexy” love songs for her.

“His next album will include songs that are about Elizabeth for sure, he is definitely smitten with his new love and she has become his muse,” a source said.

The insider added, “Billy is always working on new music, but lately he has been doing even more love songs and it's clear why. He is very happy with Elizabeth, she is motivating him in a very big way. The songs are all about how she ‘heals’ him and how sexy she is.”

Billy Ray is reportedly giving the Austin Powers star vocal lessons to help her channel her inner country crooner.

“He feels she can sing, that singing is in her future, and maybe even a duet with him,” said the insider.

Notably, Hurley previously showcased her singing skills in a movie with pal Patsy Kensit in the 1990 film Kill Cruise, where they performed the song You're Leaving Me.

In April, Hurley and Cyrus confirmed their relationship by sharing a kissing photo on the actress’ Instagram account following speculation that they’re dating.

