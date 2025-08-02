Rihanna ‘plans’ comeback tour following delay amid third pregnancy

Home / Entertainment

The 37-year-old singer confirmed that her ninth studio album is finally underway during an interview in February

Rihanna is said to embark on highly-anticipated tour after secretly cancelling a string of dates in London amid pregnancy.

According to reports, the Smurfs star, who is pregnant for the third time with her partner ASAP Rock, had been planning a six-concert residency in London in July to mark her return to music.

However, it was later claimed that the 37-year-old singer pulled out the shows at West Ham's stadium in a secret meeting, just before they were set to announce publicly.

Now a source has told The Sun that Rihanna has rearranged the shows and the tour is set to be back on for 2026, which will mark her first UK shows in 10 years.

“Rihanna and her team are now confident they can make it work for next year,” the insider told the outlet.

They continued, “The dates will also coincide with the tenth anniversary of [her last album] Anti, and fans can expect to hear her new music too.”

“Rihanna might be pregnant with her third baby but she is the ultimate working mum and has the support of her partner ASAP Rocky,” the source further added.

The London concerts will mark as the Umbrella singer’s first in almost a decade since the release of her last album Anti in 2016.

To note, Rihanna confirmed that she will be releasing her ninth album soon during an interview with Harper's Bazaar in February.

