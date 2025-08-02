5 shocking celeb feuds that played out on social media

In a digital realm, social media plays the role of a battlefield, where celebrities use cryptic tweets and explosive Instagram stories to ignite internet firestorms.
The A-listers used the internet platform to take their rage out by unfollowing the other party that says everything without saying a word.
Their public feuds garnered the attention in tabloid headlines and their conflict became the reader's attention.
Celeb feuds on the digital platforms aren't just about petty drama anymore, they're brand-defining moments.
Here are some of the most shocking celebrity clashes that unfolded not in courtrooms or press conferences, but right on your feed.
List of shocking celeb feuds that played out on social media
Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West & Kim Kardashian
The feud between Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian ignited after a series of disagreements and public disputes, particularly regarding the song Famous.
At the 2009 MTV VMAs, Kanye West infamously interrupted Taylor Swift’s speech, claiming Beyoncé deserved the award, sparking their long-running feud.
Later, in 2016, Ye song Famous reignited the feud as its controversial lyric about Swift.
After that Kim Kardashian uploaded a snippet of a call on her social media account, suggesting Swift approved it, but a full leaked video revealed she hadn’t agreed to the final version and had objected to a more offensive line.
The Kardashians star defended her then-husband, accusing Swift of lying about the phone call while the Lover singer released a statement saying that she had never given the approval on the final version of the song.
Zayn Malik vs. Gigi Hadid’s Mom, Yolanda Hadid
In late 2021, Zayn Malik parted ways with Gigi Hadid's relationship amid allegations of an altercation between the One Direction alum and Yolanda Hadid, Gigi's mother
However, the Night Changes singer denied the allegations of Yolanda as he took to his X account to share a series of tweets.
Amber Rose vs. Kanye West & the Kardashians
Amber Rose was in a relationship with Kanye West from 2008 to 2010, and their split sparked years of tweets, including Ye’s infamous “30 showers” comment.
During his 2016, she hit back at Wiz Khalifa, posting a viral tweet that shifted the narrative.
Amber also feuded with the Kardashians, especially Khloé, over Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s relationship.
Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B
In 2017, the feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B started amid industry comparisons and cryptic tweets.
Their tensions sparked in 2018 at New York Fashion Week when Cardi reportedly threw a shoe at Nicki, accusing her of commenting on her child.
Cardi posted a lengthy note on Instagram accusing Nicki of questioning her parenting, while Nicki responded on her podcast Queen Radio.
Selena Gomez vs. Hailey Bieber
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber rumoured a fight stemmed from their shared history with Justin Bieber.
In 2018, the Rhode Founder married the Peaches singer shortly after his final split from the Calm Down singer, fans have long speculated tension between the two women as Selena and Hailey shared cryptic posts.
Their social media posts and fan theories fueled the drama, especially in early 2023 when followers accused Hailey of throwing subtle shade at Selena.