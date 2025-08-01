Home / Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter fuels buzz with ‘Man’s Best Friend’ tracklist reveal

The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker reveals final song and complete tracklist of her upcoming album ‘Man’s Best Friend’

No one builds hype among fans quite like Sabrina Carpenter!

In an exciting new post shared on Friday, August 1, the Manchild hitmaker revealed the much-anticipated full tracklist of her upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend.

She also thanked her “beautiful perfect” fans for helping her reveal the tracklist and fueled buzz by unveiling the final song from the forthcoming album.

“thank you to all my beautiful perfect fans that helped me reveal the tracklist for Man’s Best Friend,” captioned the Espresso songstress.

Revealing the final song, she wrote, “the final track reveal is… track #2 ‘Tears.’”

While concluding her caption, Carpenter expressed, “can’t believe the album will be in your ears in exactly 4 weeks.”

The post featured a three-slide photo carousel, opening with a cheerful snap of the two-time Grammy winner standing beside a director’s chair, dressed in a cute white bodysuit, with her adorable puppy seated on the chair.

In the second slide, the Please Please Please crooner dropped a vintage style image, featuring Man’s Best Friend’s tracklist.

Fans reaction:

Reacting to Sabrina Carpenter’s exciting post, a fan sweetly penned, “My ears are ready!!!!”

“I'm tearing up! I'm so proud of you,” another admired.

A third commented, “You are a delight! Can’t wait.”

Man’s Best Friend full tracklist:

1. Manchild

2. Tears

3. My Man on Willpower

4. Sugar Talking

5. We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night

6. Nobody's Son

7. Never Getting Laid

8. When Did You Get Hot?

9. Go Go Juice

10. Don't Worry I'll Make You Worry

11. House Tour

12. Goodbye

Sabrina Carpenter released her upcoming seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend’s first song and lead single, Manchild, on June 5, 2025.

The much-awaited album is set to release on August 29.

