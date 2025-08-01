Home / Entertainment

'Pink' songstress shared her own satirical version of the 'Euphoria' starlet's ad campaign

Lizzo shades Sydney Sweeney’s 'great jeans' ad with savage clapback

Lizzo stirred up laughs, and controversy, after poking fun at Sydney Sweeney’s recent American Eagle ad.

The About Damn Time singer took to her Instagram on Thursday to share her own satirical version of the Euphoria starlet’s ad campaign.

She shared a digitally altered meme, showing that she was wearing a denim shirt and jeans similar to the ones Sweeney wore in the highly criticized photo shoot.

“If the Democrats won the election,” the caption seemed to mock progressive backlash surrounding Sweeney’s campaign.

Lizzo, who is a body-positive advocate, clapped back by adding in the caption of her post, writing, “My jeans are black…”

Her response was direct to the slogan Sweeney used in the campaign released earlier this week.

In the Anyone But You star campaign she made a pun on the word genes by saying she has “great jeans.”

She added, “My jeans are blue.”

Soon after she dropped the ad Sweeney faced a backlash as some critics called the commercial “Nazi propaganda.”

“When those traits are consistently uplifted as genetic excellence, we know where this leads,” one TikToker argued in a video.

“This just echoes pseudoscientific language of racial superiority,” she continued, adding, “All throughout history, those traits have been weaponized to uphold a racial hierarchy.”

