Dolly Parton bids last goodbye to ‘dearest’ pal Jeannie Seely in somber tribute

Dolly Parton is mourning the death of her “dearest friends” Jeannie Seely!
The country music singer, best known for her hit song Don't Touch Me, passed away at the age of 85 on Friday, August 1.
After the news of her sad demise broke, her longtime friend Parton rushed to her Instagram Story to honor the legacy of late singer in a somber tribute.
"I have known Jeannie Seely since we were early on in Nashville. She was one of my dearest friends," she wrote.
The 79-year-old singer continued, "I think she was one of the greater singers in Nashville and she had a wonderful sense of humor."
"We had many wonderful laughs together, cried over certain things together and she will be missed," the country icon further added.
According to PEOPLE, Seely took her last breath at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee, due to complications from an intestinal infection.
“She'd undergone multiple back surgeries this spring for vertebrae repairs as well as two emergency abdominal surgeries,” the statement from her reps reads.
Jeannie Seely's is widely known for her 1966 single Don't Touch Me, which became a hit on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart after ascending to number two.
Her other notable hit songs include 1967's A Wanderin' Man and I'll Love You More (Than You'll Need), which she released in 1968.