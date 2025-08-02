Tom Holland to team up with major superhero in 'Spider-Man 4'

Home / Entertainment

The 'Spider-Man' is set to receive help from some unexpected superheroes in the upcoming movie

Tom Holland is set to be accompanied by an unexpected superhero in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day film.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, on Friday, August 1, it was revealed that Mark Ruffalo has been gearing up to reprise his iconic role of Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk, in the feature.

The movie would be coming almost 14 years after the actor first joined the Marvel Cinematic World in Avengers.

Along with that, Michael Mando as Scorpion, the villainous character whom he first played in Spider-Man: Homecoming, the 2017 critically acclaimed film that initiated the Tom-centric Spider-Man franchise.

The Uncharted actor's superhero films have always paired him with a more seasoned actor, such as Robert Downey Jr. (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Samuel L. Jackson (Spider-Man: Far From Home), and Benedict Cumberbatch (Spider-Man: No Way Home), playing key characters Iron Man, Nick Fury, and Doctor Strange, respectively.

However, Brand New Day will have a number of classic MCU characters, as Jon Bernthal will also be joining the cast to reprise his role of the vigilante known as the Punisher. 

The upcoming feature will be the character's first big-screen appearance in the MCU and first movie appearance in general since the 2008 action movie Punisher: War Zone, in which the late Ray Stevenson played the role.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the feature plot has been kept under wraps, and the film is slated for release on July 30, 2026.

