Hailey Bieber ready to make bold move for Justin Bieber but with one condition

Hailey Bieber has reportedly agreed to the idea of having a second child with husband Justin Bieber in a bid to mend their strained marriage.
As per Dailymail, a source shared that the Rhode founder and the Peaches singer are seemingly planning another child amid the reports of their marital woes.
A source said, "Hailey wants to have a second child with Justin as long as they can step back from the public eye a little bit.”
The insider revealed, "She loves working on her company (Rhode Skin) and modeling, but she feels she would need some time away from the madness so she could be truly zen with it all and really enjoy the pregnancy."
Hailey has allegedly made it clear to Justin that if they expand their family, she wants to remain based in L.A.
The source said, "She will travel for work because she likes being a 'top dog' in the modeling world, but if she is pregnant again, she will want to do her shoots closer to home.”
"That's pretty normal for any woman; no one wants to jet-set all over the globe with a baby bump and a stroller,” the tipster continued.
However, the Baby singer's erratic behavior in recent months, Justin is a "wonderful" and "very loving" father.
To note, Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.