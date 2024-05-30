Hassie Harrison drops deets about ‘magical’ wedding with Ryan Bingham

Entertainment

Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham tied the knot on Wednesday in Dallas

  • by Web Desk
  • May 30, 2024
Hassie Harrison has finally shared the exciting deets about her “magical” wedding ceremony with Ryan Bingham.

The Yellowstone co-stars exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony on Wednesday.

Hassie got candid about her wedding dress and the “cosmic cowboy” party theme during a discussion with Vogue.

She shared, “We ushered all our guests into the backyard, unveiling a ‘cosmic cowboy’ after-party that was really a sight to see,”

Hassie wore Netta BenShabu’s dress for the after-party, “I really wanted a dress that was fun to dance in—and this one was probably the most Western of them all, with fringed tassels embellishing the hem,” adding, “We paired it with a white cowboy hat and cowboy boots.”

The sweet intimate wedding ceremony was completely transformed for the after-party with neon lights, late-night treats and a DJ.

She admitted, “The highlight, though, was the silent disco. We all had so much fun dancing and laughing all night.”

Hassie continued, “We kept the celebration going into the wee hours, dancing in my family’s living room. It was the perfect ending to a perfect night—and honestly, we couldn’t have imagined it any better.”

At the end, the guests send the newly-wed off in a classic Cadillac Coupe Deville.

