Joe Jonas reveals his 'loud' mom’s impacts on raising girls with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their two daughters during their marriage from 2019 to 2023

Joe Jonas has grown up in an all-boys house with brothers, Nick, Kevin and Frankie Jonas without any sisters but now he is a father of two girls, whom he shares with ex-wife Sophie Turner.

Recently, he appeared on the Tuesday’s episode of Amy Poehler’s podcast Good Hang with Kevin and Nick, where he opened up about how it feels to be a girls’ dad,

“Boys are so different than girls. I’ll watch my kids on the playground and it’s, like, delicate. And then this kid will be like, ‘Ahh!’ And dive off the top of the slide. And you’re just like, ‘That is a boy,’” he shared.

The Cake by the Ocean singer also credited his mom, Denise, for raising four sons and reflected on how her strong, “loud” voice continues to influence the way he parents his two daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3.

“Four boys in one home. She was the boss, you know,” Joe said, saying how she instilled an “understanding of how to be nice guys to women.”

He further added, “Growing up, we needed a loud voice like her to be able to control us and also make sure that we weren't, like, pieces of s---. I think that was important.”

The two now maintain cordial relationship to co-parent their daughters.

