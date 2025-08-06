Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ‘reaches out’ to Donald Trump ahead of sentencing 

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyer has “reached out” to Donald Trump ahead of his final sentencing.
A member of his defense team, Nicole Westmoreland, shared that they have reached out to the President for a pardon, with less than two months to go before his sentencing.
The team member told CNN, “It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon.”
When it comes to sentencing, Combs “is a very hopeful person and I believe that he remains hopeful.” However, a White House official told the media outlet that they “will not comment on the existence or nonexistence of any clemency request.”
After a nearly two-month federal trial in New York, the music mogul was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution on July 2. He was acquitted on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.
The Bad Boy Records producer, who pleaded not guilty to all charges, has been detained at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center after his arrested in September 2024.
Even though his legal team made five unsuccessful attempts to secure his release on bail but judge Arun Subramanian denied all of them, with their latest motion being turned down on Monday, August 4.
Notably, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sentencing is scheduled for October 3, 2025.