King Charles’ favorite cake creates terrible divide among people

King Charles’ most-loved cake has been increasingly catching everyone’s attention because of the great divide it has caused in households across the UK.
As posted by cake maker Fiona Cairns’ website, Your Majesty’s “absolute favorite” happens to be none other than a traditional fruit cake.
Her statement read, “We were asked to include features into the cake that reflected King Charles’ love. Our traditional fruit cake was requested – King Charles’ absolute favourite.”
While it was the chosen gateau for the Monarch’s 70th birthday celebration at Ascot Racecourse, it’s definitely not the type that’s preferred by most people from the country.
In fact, fruit cakes are often described as “one of the worst baked desserts” among every single thing that can be tossed into ovens.
According to a survey conducted by cake experts from Jack and Beyond, this particular kuchen landed among the very bottom items when asked what type of baked desserts do Britishers favor biting into.
Other disliked listings were Christmas puddings, mince pies, and angel cakes.
Meanwhile, those that had scored top slots were tiramisu, profiteroles, toffee puddings, and red velvet.