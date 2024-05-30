Royal

King Charles’ favorite cake creates terrible divide among people

King Charles likes a layer that’s ‘traditionally’ hated

  • by Web Desk
  • May 30, 2024
King Charles’ favorite cake creates terrible divide among people
King Charles likes a layer that’s ‘traditionally’ hated

King Charles’ most-loved cake has been increasingly catching everyone’s attention because of the great divide it has caused in households across the UK.

As posted by cake maker Fiona Cairns’ website, Your Majesty’s “absolute favorite” happens to be none other than a traditional fruit cake.

Her statement read, “We were asked to include features into the cake that reflected King Charles’ love. Our traditional fruit cake was requested – King Charles’ absolute favourite.”

While it was the chosen gateau for the Monarch’s 70th birthday celebration at Ascot Racecourse, it’s definitely not the type that’s preferred by most people from the country.

In fact, fruit cakes are often described as “one of the worst baked desserts” among every single thing that can be tossed into ovens.

According to a survey conducted by cake experts from Jack and Beyond, this particular kuchen landed among the very bottom items when asked what type of baked desserts do Britishers favor biting into.

Other disliked listings were Christmas puddings, mince pies, and angel cakes.

Meanwhile, those that had scored top slots were tiramisu, profiteroles, toffee puddings, and red velvet.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash

Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Royal News

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Princess Kate 'secretly' planning surprise Trooping the Colour appearance
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
King Charles attends memorial service for former Arsenal ahead of Trooping the Colour
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Kate Middleton’s King Parade rehearsal role handed to new key member
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
King Charles decides on new approach to handle ‘lost’ Prince Harry
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Princess Eugenie celebrates son Prince Ernest’s first birthday
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Anti-monarch group demands 'privacy' for Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
King Charles, Queen Camilla head out to watch play on family betrayal
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Why royal family removed Prince Harry's 2016's statement for Meghan from website?
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Prince Harry, William urged to ‘grow up and show up’
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Prince William helps King Charles fulfill another royal duty
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
King Charles’ army issues major update on Trooping the Colour
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
King Charles will invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Balmoral