Justin Bieber gifts Hailey Bieber diamond ring at vow renewal ceremony

Justin Bieber presented his pregnant wife, Hailey Bieber, a humongous diamond ring on the special occasion of their wedding renewal.
The two reaffirmed their vows just this month in Hawaii, and ceased that opportunity to announce that their first baby together is on the way.
Since then, Hailey Bieber has been walking around with a much bigger ring on her wedding finger after having moved her original $600,000 one to other hand’s little finger.
To further pledge his repaired love, Justin Bieber also gifted his wife an eternity wedding ring that matches with his own diamond band.
As observed by Daily Mail, fan pages on social media have been giving the model’s hands “a closer look” to check her new marriage token out after she floated a post-manicure picture recently.
American jewelry store, Tiffany & Co., has further alleged that it was the company approached for Justin Bieber and his soulmate’s forever bands.
They reportedly “feature a full circle of diamonds that caught light as the pair cradled Hailey Biebier’s bump.”
This news comes during the same week as the social returned to her famous YouTube channel following a three-month long hiatus.