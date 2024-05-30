Hollywood

Justin Bieber gifts Hailey Bieber diamond ring at vow renewal ceremony

Justin Bieber swore upon his restored love with new gifts to Hailey Bieber

  • by Web Desk
  • May 30, 2024
Justin Bieber gifts Hailey Bieber diamond ring at vow renewal ceremony
Justin Bieber swore upon his restored love with new gifts to Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber presented his pregnant wife, Hailey Bieber, a humongous diamond ring on the special occasion of their wedding renewal.

The two reaffirmed their vows just this month in Hawaii, and ceased that opportunity to announce that their first baby together is on the way.

Since then, Hailey Bieber has been walking around with a much bigger ring on her wedding finger after having moved her original $600,000 one to other hand’s little finger.

To further pledge his repaired love, Justin Bieber also gifted his wife an eternity wedding ring that matches with his own diamond band.

As observed by Daily Mail, fan pages on social media have been giving the model’s hands “a closer look” to check her new marriage token out after she floated a post-manicure picture recently.

American jewelry store, Tiffany & Co., has further alleged that it was the company approached for Justin Bieber and his soulmate’s forever bands.

They reportedly “feature a full circle of diamonds that caught light as the pair cradled Hailey Biebier’s bump.”

This news comes during the same week as the social returned to her famous YouTube channel following a three-month long hiatus.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash

Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Hollywood News

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Priyanka Chopra kicks off ‘The Bluff’ filming in Australia
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
‘Normal People’ director quashes season 2 rumors: ‘no plans’
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
‘Moana 2’ becomes most viewed trailer in Disney and Pixar history
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Hugh Jackman weighs in on struggle of training for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' at 55
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite following divorce rumors
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Camila Cabello gives ‘selfish’ reason for doing 2 new songs with Drake
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Kim Kardashian has asked divorce lawyer not to let her astray
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Ryan Gosling to star alongside Sandra Hüller in ‘Project Hail Mary’ adaptation
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Malala Yousafzai makes surprise cowgirl cameo in 'We Are Lady Parts' Season 2
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Netflix ‘The Umbrella Academy’ begins ‘final countdown’ with season 4 trailer
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman trapped in ‘A Family Affair’ in new Netflix film: Trailer
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Katy Perry calls for immediate ceasefire in Rafah, Gaza