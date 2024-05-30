Entertainment

Ariana Grande shows up to ‘support’ beau Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande and Ethan Staler will be next seen in ‘Wicked’

  • by Web Desk
  • May 30, 2024
Ariana Grande has shown up to “support” beau Ethan Slater, by attending his show at Café Carlyle, in Manhattan.

The Side to Side hitmaker attended her boyfriend’s opening night performance of his debut residency at Café Carlyle, along with 60 other people.

Ariana donned a plunging red puff-sleeve dress for the show, as reported by The US Sun.

A source shared, “Everyone got up to either leave or wait to say hi to Ethan, who was mingling with guests after.”

An eyewitness further told the media outlet, “Ariana and Ethan did not interact after the show was over because he was greeting his fans and it was obvious she did not want to steal the spotlight from him. She was just there to support him.”

Ariana was seen laughing at Ethan’s joke.

Another insider told PEOPLE, “She was laughing at all of his jokes in between songs, and cheering for him after each song. The show was mostly about him and his love of music and theater, though he did steal a quick glance over to Ariana when he sang a line about being ‘lucky to be in love.’ It was very cute.”

