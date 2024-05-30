Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla head out to watch play on family betrayal

King Charles takes Queen Camilla for witnessing some big-headed drama

  • by Web Desk
  • May 30, 2024

King Charles is mostly the one caught in royal family drama, but yesterday, he was able to witness one as a spectator.


Watching students perform a play blazed with salt and pepper, Your Majesty took a seat in the first row to experience family betrayal second-hand for once.

This happened to be his first major public outing after United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, announced a surprise general election, which made the royals stir their schedules entirely.

King Charles took Queen Camilla by the hand for visiting a student execute a play named House of Ife under Beru Tessema’s direction at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

Its story followed a family mourning their eldest son, who had died all of a sudden. Different characters were then “forced to confront the traumas they have long tried to bury.”

RADA’s current president, David Harewood, informed The Telegraph that King Charles “really seemed to enjoy the production,” and at one point, he was even spotted giggling heartily alongside Queen Camilla.

In another instance, Your Majesty was told that RADA is sent about 4,000 applications by acting aspirants.

To this, he responded by joking, “Do you put them through the most horrendous auditions?”

