Royal Family gathers to honour late veterans at Festival of Remembrance

The Royals have gathered to mark a somber event.
On Saturday, November 8, the British Royal Family gathered at Royal Albert Hall to attend the Festival of Remembrance, honouring the late veterans who sacrificed their lives for the country.
The event saw key members of the Royal Family in attendance, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Kate, Prince George, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.
However, Prince William was noticeably absent from the ceremony as he is travelling back from Brazil, where he attended multiple major engagements, including the United for Wildlife Summit, the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards, and the COP30 event.
Taking to its official Instagram handle on the same day, Buckingham Palace dropped a large carousel of photos from the evening, as it reported about the Royal Family’s latest engagement.
“This evening, The King and Queen, The Princess of Wales, Prince George, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, attended the @RoyalBritishLegion’s Festival of Remembrance at the @RoyalAlbertHall, to honour all those who have lost their lives in conflict,” read the caption.
For the emotional event, members of the British Royal Family were all dressed in black outfits, symbolizing grief and solidarity.
Notably, this year’s Festival of Remembrance includes “a special recognition of LGBT personnel in the armed forces, marking 25 years since the UK Government lifted the ban on gay, lesbian and bisexual people serving openly,” according to GB News.
The event also marked the 80th anniversary since the end of the Second World War.