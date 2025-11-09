Royal

King Charles to pay tribute at London’s Remembrance Sunday ceremony

The British Monarch will joined by other members of the Royal Family and senior politicians at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
King Charles III to pay tribute at London’s Remembrance Sunday ceremony
King Charles III to pay tribute at London’s Remembrance Sunday ceremony

King Charles III will lead members of the Royal Family at this year’s Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London.

On November 9, the British Monarch is set to be accompanied by other members of the Royal Family and senior politicians at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London.

During the ceremony, King Chalres and other members of the Royal family will lay wreaths to honour those who died in conflict.

The Royal British Legion’s march-past will feature 10,000 armed forces members and around 20 World War II veterans, 80 years on from the end of the war.

Sir Keir Starmer said, "This Remembrance Sunday, we pause as a nation to honour all those who have served our country.”

He added, "We reflect on the extraordinary courage of our armed forces in the world wars and subsequent conflicts, whose service secured the freedoms we cherish today."

Starmer mentioned, “Eighty years since the end of the Second World War, we remember a generation who stood against tyranny and shaped our future. Their legacy is peace, and our duty is to protect it.”

He noted, "Such sacrifice deserves more than silence, which is why this Government remains committed to supporting veterans, their families and those who serve. Today, we remember, and we renew our promise to uphold the values they fought for."

On Saturday evening, King Charles and Queen Camilla led the Royal Family at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

Members of the Royal Family began arriving earlier this evening, with the King and Queen being joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Kate and Prince George.

