Inside King Charles' beloved niece Lady Louise Windsor's 22nd birthday

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's daughter Lady Louise Windsor celebrates her 22nd birthday

  By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Inside King Charles beloved niece Lady Louise Windsors 22nd birthday
Inside King Charles beloved niece Lady Louise Windsor's 22nd birthday

Royal Family gears up for some intimate celebration as beloved member of the family rings in her 22nd birthday.

King Charles niece and the daughter of Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward is celebrating her birthday today, November 8, 2025.

As per Hello! magazine, the details into how Louise is going to mark her 22nd birthday are still under wraps - but she is believed to be celebrating it alongside her parents, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and a few close ones.

Among the guests on her special day is Felix da Silva-Clamp, who is known for being a regular alongside the royal at various events.

Just hours later, the Royal Family members are set for a reunion at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The annual festival - attended by Sophie and Edward every years honours the service and sacrifice of British and Commonwealth Armed Forces personnel, past and present. 

However, it is unclear if Louise - who studies at St Andrew's and has been raised by her parents in a normal environment away from the Royal spotlight will be attending the annual event on her birthday eve.

