Sarah Ferguson’s humiliation worsens as scandalous affair resurfaces

Amid intense scrutiny over her past emails to Jeffrey Epstein, Sarah Ferguson faces renewed embarrassment as a past affair resurfaces.
Recently, Fergie had to lose her Duchess of York title and was ousted from the Royal Lodge following her and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s series of disgracing scandals and controversies.
The mother of two’s resurfaced emails from 2011, in which she referred to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as her “supreme friend,” have also sparked backlash from both the media and the public in recent months.
After a series of setbacks that cost her titles and patronages, a whirlwind romance from the past has come back to haunt Sarah Ferguson.
In its latest report, Radar Online shared about the former Duchess’s scandalous love affair, when she was expecting her second child, Princess Eugenie, with King Charles’s younger brother.
According to David Leigh’s 1996 book, titled Duchess of York: Uncensored, Sarah Ferguson had fallen for Texas-based millionaire businessman Steve Wyatt while being pregnant with Eugenie.
The duo first crossed paths at Houston Grand Opera’s British Opera Festival in 1989.
In the book, Leigh claimed, "Steve Wyatt was the main reason for the breakdown of her marriage. She met him at a time of her life when she was exceptionally low, and felt Andrew wasn't supporting her. She went to Texas, and she met a very handsome and rich Texan who was very attentive and loving, and they very quickly fell in love.”
He continued, "Andrew may have been her best friend, and he probably still is now and probably always will be, but Steve Wyatt was the love of her life," he wrote.
The outlet also reported that in August 1992, Sarah caused chaos in the Royal Family when her photos of having her toes sucked by Wyatt’s friend, John Bryan, during a St. Tropez vacation went viral.
In 1993, Wyatt got engaged to Cate Magennis, and upon hearing the news, Fergie reportedly cried to her friend at that time, questioning, "I can’t have the man I love because he’s getting married. What’s the matter with me? Why didn’t he marry me?"
Shortly after her affair with Steve Wyatt came to light, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew pulled the plugs on their marriage and decided to separate their paths, finally getting divorce in 1996.
However, it is pertinent to mention that the former Duke and Duchess of York have remained on good terms since their high-profile divorce.