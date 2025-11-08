Prince Harry proves his value to King Chales after Andrew's fall from grace 

Prince Harry, who has been trying to mend his broken relationship with his father, now wants to highlight his worth in King Charles' eyes after Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's downfall.
During the latest two-day trip to Canada, the Duke of Sussex met veterans, members of the armed forces community and military charities to mark Remembrance Sunday, according to GB News.
A close pal of the 41-year-old British Royal Family member told The Telegraph that the prince has used this opportunity to prove his worth to His Majesty, as he made a subtle suggestion to his father in this meeting.
Meghan Markle's husband's kind support for the military community could be seen as a direct message to the monarch to think about his return to the Royal Family.
These remarks of Prince Harry's friend come a few days after a report suggested that King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, will gather senior Royal members to mark this year's Remembrance Day services, which fall on Tuesday, November 11.
However, it is not confirmed whether Prince Harry or his family will join the Royals for the Remembrance Day services.
As Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have been excluded from the Royal Family after King Charles' bombshell announcement due to their alleged ties with the late child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.