Princess Beatrice sends first message to King Charles after Andrew's title drop

Princess Beatrice has finally broken her silence as she spoke publicly for the first time since dad Andrew's Royal titles were taken back.
Just two weeks after her dad, Andrew's all royal titles were officially removed by King Charles, the 37-year-old has been give a new Royal role by the monarch.
As per the official notification on Thursday, November 6, Beatrice has been appointed as the Deputy Patron of a charitable organisation, Outward Bound alongside her uncle Prince Edward - who will serve as the lead Patron.
After taking on the new role, Beatrice seemingly expressed gratitude towards her uncle while speaking to Mirror.
"I feel incredibly inspired and grateful to have met so many young people like Sadie and Leo through the years that I've been a part of Outward Bound," she noted.
Prince William and Harry's cousin further noted, "They show us that anything is possible when you put your mind to it, and that's what Outward Bound does, works."
Beatrice did not miss the opportunity to honour the Duke of Edinburgh, as she expressed her excitement working with him noting, "...we aim to continue the 80+ years of evidence which shows that adventure can build resilience, confidence and kindness in young people."
These appointments - approved by King's office, came amid Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie's parents'crisis, who have been asked to evict the Royal Lodge in the wake of renewed scrutiny into their ties with the late paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.