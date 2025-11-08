King Charles traditional Christmas ritual in trouble after major conflict

Royal

King Charles receives concerning update from Sandringham just weeks ahead of Christmas

  By Riba Shaikh
  • |
King Charles has received a disappointing news from Sandringham before the traditional event.

The annual Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham, will likely to be disrupted due to an unexpected move by several members of the choir.

As per the Telegraph's report, following the departure of church's director of music, Dr Claire Stewart, some members of the choir have boycotted the rehearsal of the Christmas Day service - attended by Royal family every year.

The boycott began after Rev Paul Williams, the King’s domestic chaplain and the current rector of Sandringham brought in expert Tansy Castledine to review the performance of the 25-member volunteer choir following Dr Claire’s exit.

In a 16-page report compiled after the evaluation, Rev criticised the choir for lacking musical knowledge and urged them to improve because they perform for royalty.

After Rev’s report, Dr Stewart reportedly submitted her own 28-page document challenging the evaluation, before eventually leaving the job.

Since then, more choir members have quit, especially after parents and guardians were given an ultimatum about the choir’s future. 

