Prince William drops moving message after historical trip to Brazil 

Prince William is looking back on his memorable trip to Brazil ahead of the 2025 Remembrance Day celebrations.
On Saturday, November 8, the Prince of Wales turned to his joint Instagram account to share a collection of memories he created during his time in Rio de Janeiro and Brazil.
"Thank you, Brazil," the next heir to the British throne stated in the caption of his post.
Alongside the heartfelt video, William also extended his gratitude, saying, "There is a great honor to be here, we are here tonight in this incredible region, America’s fans as a global leader be in part of us environment nature."
During his trip to Brazil, the future King attended the much-awaited Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Rio de Janeiro earlier this week.
He also highlighted the environmental crises at the COP30 summit, where the world leaders gathered on one platform in Brazil on Friday, November 7.
This video message of Prince William comes just a day before the entire Royal Family will gather at the Albert Hall to join King Charles and Queen Camilla for the 2025 Remembrance Day celebrations.
For the unversed, every year, Their Majesties attend engagements on the second Sunday of November to remember those who have died in world wars and other conflicts.