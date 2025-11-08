Royal

Prince William drops moving message after historical trip to Brazil

The Prince of Wales concluded his business trip to Brazil just a day before 2025 Remembrance Day

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Prince William drops moving message after historical trip to Brazil
Prince William drops moving message after historical trip to Brazil 

Prince William is looking back on his memorable trip to Brazil ahead of the 2025 Remembrance Day celebrations.

On Saturday, November 8, the Prince of Wales turned to his joint Instagram account to share a collection of memories he created during his time in Rio de Janeiro and Brazil.

"Thank you, Brazil," the next heir to the British throne stated in the caption of his post.

Alongside the heartfelt video, William also extended his gratitude, saying, "There is a great honor to be here, we are here tonight in this incredible region, America’s fans as a global leader be in part of us environment nature."

During his trip to Brazil, the future King attended the much-awaited Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Rio de Janeiro earlier this week.

He also highlighted the environmental crises at the COP30 summit, where the world leaders gathered on one platform in Brazil on Friday, November 7.

This video message of Prince William comes just a day before the entire Royal Family will gather at the Albert Hall to join King Charles and Queen Camilla for the 2025 Remembrance Day celebrations.

For the unversed, every year, Their Majesties attend engagements on the second Sunday of November to remember those who have died in world wars and other conflicts. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

King Charles traditional Christmas ritual in trouble after major conflict

King Charles traditional Christmas ritual in trouble after major conflict
King Charles receives concerning update from Sandringham just weeks ahead of Christmas

Prince Harry proves his value to King Charles after Andrew's fall from grace

Prince Harry proves his value to King Charles after Andrew's fall from grace
The Duke of Sussex makes bold move to redeem himself in King Charles's eyes amid Prince Andrew's downfall

Princess Beatrice sends first message to King Charles after Andrew's title drop

Princess Beatrice sends first message to King Charles after Andrew's title drop
Princess Beatrice publicly speaks for the first time since Andrew lost all his Royal titles

Sarah Ferguson’s humiliation worsens as scandalous affair resurfaces

Sarah Ferguson’s humiliation worsens as scandalous affair resurfaces
The former Duchess of York’s past affair reemerges amid her ongoing public scrutiny over links to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Albert II of Monaco makes urgent plea for climate action at COP30

Prince Albert II of Monaco makes urgent plea for climate action at COP30
The Prince of Monaco joined forces with Prince William at COP30 in Brazil

Inside King Charles' beloved niece Lady Louise Windsor's 22nd birthday

Inside King Charles' beloved niece Lady Louise Windsor's 22nd birthday
Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's daughter Lady Louise Windsor celebrates her 22nd birthday

Princess Beatrice given new Royal role by King Charles amid Andrew crisis

Princess Beatrice given new Royal role by King Charles amid Andrew crisis
King Charles appoints Princess Beatrice on new role alongside Prince Edward

Prince Harry accused of jealousy toward William amid royal rift

Prince Harry accused of jealousy toward William amid royal rift
The Duke of Sussex faced a claim of 'spoiled brat' amid his rift with Prince William

Royal Family mourns heartbreaking loss on 25th anniversary of tragic event

Royal Family mourns heartbreaking loss on 25th anniversary of tragic event
The Royal Family pays special tribute to a late key member through a dedicated post

Andrew, Fergie’s tense final days at Windsor mansion exposed

Andrew, Fergie’s tense final days at Windsor mansion exposed
The disgraced royal is reportedly spending his final weeks at Royal Lodge

King Charles appreciates key Royal’s support after Andrew’s new embarrassment

King Charles appreciates key Royal’s support after Andrew’s new embarrassment
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor embarrasses the British Royal Family once again with his new setback

Princess Kate, Prince William mourn loss in joint statement

Princess Kate, Prince William mourn loss in joint statement
Prince William and Kate Middleton share heartbreaking statement after passing of holocaust survivor