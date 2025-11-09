Prince George’s debut at Festival of Remembrance leaves fans in awe

Prince George has sparked a frenzy among royal fans with his latest appearance.
The British Royal Family on Saturday, November 8, attended the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall, where the eldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate made his debut appearance.
This marked George’s second major appearance at a key event, with his first being six months ago when he attended a tea party at Buckingham Palace with his parents to mark the Victory in Europe (VE) Day commemorations.
His increasing participation in such significant events and ceremonies displays his growing role within key national moments.
At the Festival of Remembrance, where he accompanied his mother, the Princess of Wales, Prince George looked handsome in a black suit, paired with a crisp white shirt and a black tie featuring white stripes.
Fans’ reactions:
Prince George’s delightful appearance quickly sparked a frenzy among royal fans, who couldn’t stop themselves from gushing over him.
In the comments of an Instagram post featuring the 12-year-old prince’s photos, one of the fans wrote, “Prince George can represent his dad now, wait when did that happen.”
“Wowza, he looks a lot like his great-great grandfather! Wow!” gushed another.
A third noted, “Lovely to see Prince George so debonair. All the Royal ladies look lovely.”
The event, which was attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Kate, Prince George, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, saw noticeable absence of Prince William.