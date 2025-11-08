Royal

Prince Albert II of Monaco makes urgent plea for climate action at COP30

The Prince of Monaco joined forces with Prince William at COP30 in Brazil

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Prince Albert II of Monaco has made an urgent appeal for global climate action at COP30 in Belém, Brazil.

Taking to Instagram account on Friday, the Palace shared the glimpses of Prince attending the global event to stress urgency of climate action and ecosystem preservation, emphasizing the need to protect oceans, forests, and the communities that depend on them.

The Palace said, “Departure of S.A.S. the Prince to the United Nations Climate Conference - COP30 in Belém.”

“On His trip to COP30 in Belém, HRH Prince Albert II of Monaco participated in a high-level day focused on the major global climate challenges, marked by constructive dialogues with world leaders, scientific figures and environmental advocates,” the statement added.

They noted, “The Sovereign recalled that "this event must highlight evidence of shared ambition towards all ecosystems." This COP must be the one for implementing our commitments. Neither the oceans, forests, and even less the communities that depend on them can wait.”

The palace concluded, “In this place of a powerful, unique symbol, at the crossroads of forests and oceans, which reminds how everything is connected, the land, the sea, the climate and our destinies, the Sovereign also reaffirmed the constant commitment of the Principality of Monaco, for more than a hundred years, to a planet living and sustainable future, through the preservation of terrestrial and marine ecosystems, in a spirit of global cooperation and shared responsibility.”

To note, Prince William also attended and spoke at the COP30 climate summit in Belém, Brazil as he attended the conference on behalf of King Charles III and the UK government, delivering a high-profile address to world leaders.

