Prince Harry shares sweet confession about Meghan Markle during Canada trip

Prince Harry has not forgotten his life partner, Meghan Markle, during his surprise trip to Canada.
While representing his Royal ties with King Charles III for Remembrance Day celebration, the Duke of Sussex has not missed a chance to remember how he met with the Duchess of Sussex even before tying the knot.
During his remarkable speech at the 17th annual True Patriot Love Foundation national tribute dinner in Toronto, the 41-year-old British Royal Family member admitted that "Canada gave me my wife."
"Truthfully and jokes aside, this city will always mean a great deal to me," King Charles III’s youngest son surprisingly confessed.
The Invictus Games founder also extended his thanks to the country for providing a wife for him and for hosting the Invictus Games in 2017.
"Together we witnessed something extraordinary. The strength of the human spirit that shines when people who have served rise again through sport, teamwork, and a redefined purpose," the father of two added.
For those unaware, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle initially met in the United Kingdom in 2016, while filming her Netflix series, Suits.
Prince Harry's visit to Canada shows his loyalty to his father, King Charles III, as he attended the event a few days before the 2025 Remembrance Day, despite stepping down as a working royal in 2020.