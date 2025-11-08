Royal

Prince Harry shares sweet confession about Meghan Markle during Canada trip

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle met for the first time in the United Kingdoms back in 2016

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Prince Harry shares sweet confession about Meghan Markle during Canada trip
Prince Harry shares sweet confession about Meghan Markle during Canada trip

Prince Harry has not forgotten his life partner, Meghan Markle, during his surprise trip to Canada. 

While representing his Royal ties with King Charles III for Remembrance Day celebration, the Duke of Sussex has not missed a chance to remember how he met with the Duchess of Sussex even before tying the knot.

During his remarkable speech at the 17th annual True Patriot Love Foundation national tribute dinner in Toronto, the 41-year-old British Royal Family member admitted that "Canada gave me my wife."

"Truthfully and jokes aside, this city will always mean a great deal to me," King Charles III’s youngest son surprisingly confessed.

The Invictus Games founder also extended his thanks to the country for providing a wife for him and for hosting the Invictus Games in 2017.

"Together we witnessed something extraordinary. The strength of the human spirit that shines when people who have served rise again through sport, teamwork, and a redefined purpose," the father of two added.

For those unaware, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle initially met in the United Kingdom in 2016, while filming her Netflix series, Suits

Prince Harry's visit to Canada shows his loyalty to his father, King Charles III, as he attended the event a few days before the 2025 Remembrance Day, despite stepping down as a working royal in 2020. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

‘Irritated’ King Charles lied to Prince Harry to wrap ‘forced’ meeting soon

‘Irritated’ King Charles lied to Prince Harry to wrap ‘forced’ meeting soon
King Charles made clever move against Prince Harry in first meeting after cancer announcement

King Charles traditional Christmas ritual in trouble after major conflict

King Charles traditional Christmas ritual in trouble after major conflict
King Charles receives concerning update from Sandringham just weeks ahead of Christmas

Prince William drops moving message after historical trip to Brazil

Prince William drops moving message after historical trip to Brazil
The Prince of Wales concluded his business trip to Brazil just a day before 2025 Remembrance Day

Prince Harry proves his value to King Charles after Andrew's fall from grace

Prince Harry proves his value to King Charles after Andrew's fall from grace
The Duke of Sussex makes bold move to redeem himself in King Charles's eyes amid Prince Andrew's downfall

Princess Beatrice sends first message to King Charles after Andrew's title drop

Princess Beatrice sends first message to King Charles after Andrew's title drop
Princess Beatrice publicly speaks for the first time since Andrew lost all his Royal titles

Sarah Ferguson’s humiliation worsens as scandalous affair resurfaces

Sarah Ferguson’s humiliation worsens as scandalous affair resurfaces
The former Duchess of York’s past affair reemerges amid her ongoing public scrutiny over links to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Albert II of Monaco makes urgent plea for climate action at COP30

Prince Albert II of Monaco makes urgent plea for climate action at COP30
The Prince of Monaco joined forces with Prince William at COP30 in Brazil

Inside King Charles' beloved niece Lady Louise Windsor's 22nd birthday

Inside King Charles' beloved niece Lady Louise Windsor's 22nd birthday
Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's daughter Lady Louise Windsor celebrates her 22nd birthday

Princess Beatrice given new Royal role by King Charles amid Andrew crisis

Princess Beatrice given new Royal role by King Charles amid Andrew crisis
King Charles appoints Princess Beatrice on new role alongside Prince Edward

Prince Harry accused of jealousy toward William amid royal rift

Prince Harry accused of jealousy toward William amid royal rift
The Duke of Sussex faced a claim of 'spoiled brat' amid his rift with Prince William

Royal Family mourns heartbreaking loss on 25th anniversary of tragic event

Royal Family mourns heartbreaking loss on 25th anniversary of tragic event
The Royal Family pays special tribute to a late key member through a dedicated post

Andrew, Fergie’s tense final days at Windsor mansion exposed

Andrew, Fergie’s tense final days at Windsor mansion exposed
The disgraced royal is reportedly spending his final weeks at Royal Lodge