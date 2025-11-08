‘Irritated’ King Charles lied to Prince Harry to wrap ‘forced’ meeting soon

King Charles allegedly lied about his appointment ahead of his first meeting with Prince Harry after cancer diagnosis.
In February, 2024, Buckingham Palace sent shock waves through the internet with a tragic announcement of the 76-year-old monarch's cancer.
The news which had caused quite a frenzy at the time was already shared with his majesty's estranged son, the Duke of Sussex over a phone call.
Without wasting time, Harry - who left the UK in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle and moved to the US, flew all the way to his home country to see how is beloved Paa is doing.
But the King - who had already began his cancer treatment did not really like the idea of Harry coming to see him in no time, as per the royal biographer Robert Jobson's in his upcoming new book The Windsor Legacy.
"The King was undergoing chemotherapy and felt a strong need for peace and quiet," Johnson wrote.
He continued, "The last thing he needed was any drama – yet, without an invitation, Harry took it upon himself to fly over to see his father."
"The King had planned to spend the weekend at Sandringham in Norfolk, so he was irritated at being forced to wait in London until his son arrived," he claimed.
The Royal biographer further revealed that "Wary of letting Harry prolong it, Charles had pre-arranged for the meeting to be interrupted with a warning that it was time for a medical procedure."
"His son left soon afterwards. In fact, there was no procedure scheduled and there never had been," he added.
Johnson also wrote that, "Instead, the King flew straight to Sandringham on a helicopter that had been standing by for his delayed journey."
This update is no less than a shock to Prince Harry - who is currently making peace efforts with Royal Family to end their longstanding feud.