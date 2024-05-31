Camila Cabello gives ‘selfish’ reason for doing 2 new songs with Drake

Camila Cabello has admitted to have “selfish” reasons for featuring Drake in not one, but two different tracks of her upcoming album, C,XOXO.
Sitting for a new cover story chat with Billboard, she disclosed that the Hotline Bling rapper will be heard on the side in Hot Uptown and in a solo interlude named Uuugly.
When asked why Drake has been given a single, the singer said, “Why does he have his own song? Because selfishly, I just want to hear him on my own album.”
“I love that for me — it’s like that rebellious mood. Who says I can’t do that? It’s Drake talking his s---,” Camilla Cabello added while pointing that she has provided only the backup vocals in Uuugly.
Usually, when artists create a record, they’re obviously the lead and the most-highlighted singer throughout every listed track.
But in case of the Havana maker, she has chosen to take back seat and let Drake shine in a song from her fourth studio album.
Speaking of their “non-transactional” collaboration, Camilla Cabello told, “I showed him the album when I felt comfortable enough and he really liked it.