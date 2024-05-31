Entertainment

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny officially back together!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have officially reignited their romance!

  • by Web Desk
  • May 31, 2024
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny officially back together!
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have officially reignited their romance!

Love is in the air for Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, who are reportedly dating again as per close sources.

People magazine on Thursday, May 30, reported that Jenner and Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, have reignited their romance following a brief ‘break’ from each other.

A source close to the couple revealed: “It's going well and they're prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out.”

Dishing more details about the 818 owner and the Puerto Rican hit maker, who split in December last year, the insider added, “There wasn’t ever any drama in their breakup, and they missed each other.”

Another source added that the lovebirds’ earlier decision to call it quits had come amid their concerns that they were ‘not on the same page in life’.

The insider said: “It's like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out. They always had this crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again.”

This comes hot on the heels of speculation that Kendall was looking to ‘revisit’ her romance with ex-Devin Booker, which sources suggest did not sit well with Bad Bunny.

“Benny (Bad Bunny) was not happy that Kendall was dating and has been wanting her back. Kendall is happy. Benny is very charming and is always sweet to her,” the insider concluded.

It is pertinent to note that Kendall and Bad Bunny have been spotted at the same place at multiple instances in the past few months; Kenny was most recently spotted at Benny’s May 17 concert in Orlando.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash

Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Entertainment News

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Sonam Bajwa gushes over Fawad Khan, calls him her 'forever crush'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Sofia Vergara reveals new meaning behind ex-husband’s tattoo
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Taylor Swift expresses love for fans after wrapping two 'magical' shows in Madrid
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Malaika Arora shares first post amid Arjun Kapoor breakup
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Nicki Minaj’s Amsterdam show halts after detention at airport
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Lenny Kravitz teases about creating his own film
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt board flight to undisclosed location with Minal Khan
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Aditi Rao Hydari feels ‘honoured’ to represent India at Cannes
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Malaika Arora splits from Arjun Kapoor as their relationship ‘ran its course’
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Madonna faces lawsuit over explicit content at Celebration Tour shows
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Zayn Malik looks ‘dapper’ in latest snaps