Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny officially back together!

Love is in the air for Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, who are reportedly dating again as per close sources.
People magazine on Thursday, May 30, reported that Jenner and Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, have reignited their romance following a brief ‘break’ from each other.
A source close to the couple revealed: “It's going well and they're prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out.”
Dishing more details about the 818 owner and the Puerto Rican hit maker, who split in December last year, the insider added, “There wasn’t ever any drama in their breakup, and they missed each other.”
Another source added that the lovebirds’ earlier decision to call it quits had come amid their concerns that they were ‘not on the same page in life’.
The insider said: “It's like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out. They always had this crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again.”
This comes hot on the heels of speculation that Kendall was looking to ‘revisit’ her romance with ex-Devin Booker, which sources suggest did not sit well with Bad Bunny.
“Benny (Bad Bunny) was not happy that Kendall was dating and has been wanting her back. Kendall is happy. Benny is very charming and is always sweet to her,” the insider concluded.
It is pertinent to note that Kendall and Bad Bunny have been spotted at the same place at multiple instances in the past few months; Kenny was most recently spotted at Benny’s May 17 concert in Orlando.