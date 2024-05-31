Paul Mescal, Natalie Portman ignite romance rumours: READ WHY

Paul Mescal and Natalie Portman’s latest outing has rumour mills going full speed about a possible romance brewing between the two!
On Wednesday, May 29, Mescal and Portman were spotted out and about in North London together, photos shared by The Daily Mail showed.
The Aftersun star and the Black Swan starlet were seen in matching white tees, with Portman opting to pair her shirt with blue jeans while Mescal also kept it extra casual with dark trousers.
The outing comes after both Mescal and Portman came together in December last year for an episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors series.
However, People magazine has confirmed that the two are not, in fact, dating and are ‘just friends’, as per close sources.
Mescal and Portman’s good friendship was surely on display in their Variety series episode, where both complimented each other’s work, with Portman telling him how she was ‘so impressed’ with him in All of Us Strangers and Mescal in turn told her that she was ‘utterly brilliant’ in May December.
Both Mescal and Portman also share another connection; Mescal has worked with Portman’s ex-husband Benjamin Millepied, who directed the 2022 drama Carmen starring Mescal.