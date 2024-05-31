Kevin Costnor's ex Christine finds joy with Josh Connor after divorce

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • May 31, 2024
Kevin Costnor's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner has found happiness once again with her new beau Josh Connor after her split from the Yellowstone actor.

As per PEOPLE, a source shared that Connor “gives her a lot of attention.”

The insider said about the financier, a longtime friend and former Santa Barbara, California neighbor of Kevin and Christine, that “Josh is great for" Baumgartner.

They shared more “ time together as a blended family,", the source mentioned, he is “around a lot and gives her attention. She's happy to spend a lot of time with Josh. He's more of an ideal partner for her."

The twosome were first seen spending time together in Hawaii during a July 2023 vacation.

Baumgartner and Connor were also seen holding hands earlier this month while out on a walk in Santa Barbara.

To note, PEOPLE reported that the handbag designer and Connor have been romantically linked since January, their relationship went public after a friend of Baumgartner's was involved with him "since she split from Kevin."

The former twosome settled their divorce in September 2023 after months of legal proceedings.

Baumgartner's split from Horizon star initiated on May 1, 2023, when she filed for divorce, claiming their date of separation as April 11.

