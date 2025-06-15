Entertainment

Kendall Jenner follows in footsteps of Kim Kardashian with political move

Kendall Jenner shares shocking political message against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Kendall Jenner follows in footsteps of Kim Kardashian with political move
Kendall Jenner follows in footsteps of Kim Kardashian with political move

Kendall Jenner has seemingly followed in the footsteps of sister Kim Kardashian to voice against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

The Vogue supermodel showed support for the Los Angeles Community Resources and urged fans to spread awareness following the US president's order for ICE raids in the state.

Kendall shared a post on Instagram Stories, which read, “LA, it’s time to mobilize all of our community. Your actions do make a difference. Do your part as we look out for each other.”

The caption further added, “LA stands united. Share these immigration community resources widely. Repost, amplify, and organize. Spanish language version coming soon.”

Kim Kardashian's statement against ICE raids:

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian released a bombshell statement on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

Her statement read, "When we're told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals - great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have speak up.”

The SKIMS founder further noted, "Growing up in LA, I've seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family. No matter where you fall politically, it's clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants.”

Notably, many renowned celebrities have voiced their concerns against the raids.

Justin Bieber, Hailey drop rare glimpse of son Jack on Father's Day eve
Justin Bieber, Hailey drop rare glimpse of son Jack on Father's Day eve
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcomed the arrival of their only son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year
Kevin Costner gets candid about retirement plans, life goals
Kevin Costner gets candid about retirement plans, life goals
'Yellowstone' reflects on his decades-long career and shares if there’s still anything left on his bucket list
Paris Jackson shuts down trolls after canceling show to honor Michael Jackson
Paris Jackson shuts down trolls after canceling show to honor Michael Jackson
The 'Let Down' crooner set to observe pop icon, Michael Jackson's 16th death anniversary this month
Jenna Ortega gives bombshell statement before ‘Wednesday’ season 2 release
Jenna Ortega gives bombshell statement before ‘Wednesday’ season 2 release
'Wednesday' season 2 is set to release in two parts
David Beckham moves to patch things up with Brooklyn amid family feud
David Beckham moves to patch things up with Brooklyn amid family feud
The Inter Miami soccer team co-owner made a surprising move to mend family rift
Snoop Dogg pens moving wedding anniversary tribute for wife Shante Broadus
Snoop Dogg pens moving wedding anniversary tribute for wife Shante Broadus
Shante Broadus and Snoop Dogg marked 28 years of togetherness with a special tributes on Instagram
Dua Lipa ‘approaches’ two huge UK stars to join her at Wembley
Dua Lipa ‘approaches’ two huge UK stars to join her at Wembley
'Levitating' singer has reportedly approached two UK singer on her shows ahead of their upcoming Glastonbury performances
Taylor Swift’s sweet interaction with little fan melts hearts: ‘Beautiful soul’
Taylor Swift’s sweet interaction with little fan melts hearts: ‘Beautiful soul’
'Lover' singer made a visit to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Fla
Victoria Beckham celebrates husband David’s Knighthood with sweet kiss
Victoria Beckham celebrates husband David’s Knighthood with sweet kiss
David Beckham’s knighthood by King Charles recognizes his decades-long sporting career
Miley Cyrus' mom Tish gushes over her daughter's romance with Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus' mom Tish gushes over her daughter's romance with Maxx Morando
Tish Cyrus shared her honest opinion about Miley's, Noah's and Brandi's, partners
Keira Knightley opens up about mixed feelings on Oscar success & 'Pirates' backlash
Keira Knightley opens up about mixed feelings on Oscar success & 'Pirates' backlash
'Pride & Prejudice' star specifically looked back at the pivotal year when she earned an Oscar nomination
Romeo Beckham expresses pride over dad David Beckham amid Knighthood
Romeo Beckham expresses pride over dad David Beckham amid Knighthood
David Beckham has been named for knighthood by King Charles as part of the King’s birthday honors