Kendall Jenner follows in footsteps of Kim Kardashian with political move

Kendall Jenner has seemingly followed in the footsteps of sister Kim Kardashian to voice against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.
The Vogue supermodel showed support for the Los Angeles Community Resources and urged fans to spread awareness following the US president's order for ICE raids in the state.
Kendall shared a post on Instagram Stories, which read, “LA, it’s time to mobilize all of our community. Your actions do make a difference. Do your part as we look out for each other.”
The caption further added, “LA stands united. Share these immigration community resources widely. Repost, amplify, and organize. Spanish language version coming soon.”
Kim Kardashian's statement against ICE raids:
Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian released a bombshell statement on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.
Her statement read, "When we're told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals - great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have speak up.”
The SKIMS founder further noted, "Growing up in LA, I've seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family. No matter where you fall politically, it's clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants.”
Notably, many renowned celebrities have voiced their concerns against the raids.