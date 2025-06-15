Entertainment

Jonas Brothers call off Dodger Stadium show amid tour shake-up

The Jonas Brothers have quietly canceled six major stadium shows, including their highly anticipated Dodger Stadium performance.

As per Variety, the Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour is now taking a scaled-down route in several cities.

Jonas Brothers concerts set for stadiums in six U.S. locales this summer have been outrightly canceled, and new shows in arenas or amphitheaters will take their place.

On Friday, the fans were informed by email messages sent from Ticketmaster and on the Brothers’ Instagram account.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), they wrote, "To the fans, we're so excited to get out and be with you for our 20th-anniversary tour! Every decision we make is with you in mind, ensuring the best experience for our incredible fans."

"We're making some changes, but rest assured, all performances are still happening on the same dates and in the same cities. We're pouring our hearts into making this the best tour we've ever done," they added.

Jonas Brothers mentioned in their statement that fans will have to purchase new tickets for the new concerts.

The Sucker crooners affected by the cancellations will receive priority pre-sale through their Ticketmaster accounts.

They concluded, "We apologize for any inconvenience these changes have caused, and we can't wait to see you on the road!"

Jonas Brothers new album:

To note. a new album from the Jonas Brothers Live From the O2 Arena, was released Friday. Their new studio album, Greetings From Your Hometown, will follow on August 8, just two days before the tour kickoff.

