Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spark dating buzz with private evenings at elite club

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are sparking romance rumors after being spotted enjoying a series of cozy date nights at an exclusive London club.
At the ultra-exclusive, members-only club, Annabel's, the Mission: Impossible star and the Deep Water starlet have made their date nights to London and spent a number evenings together “a couple of times over the past two months.”
As per Page Six, an insider said the couple couldn’t take their eyes off each other during their intimate nights at the high-end hotspot.
“Tom looks enchanted by her,” the source claimed, adding, “And she looks very happy with him.”
The two private dining rooms have seen the likes of royalty as well as A-lister stars such as Kate Moss, Lady Gaga and Harry Styles.
To note, the dating report came after de Armas disclosed that she and Cruise have been collaborating and working closely together.
“We're definitely working on a lot of things,” she said on Good Morning America back in May.
The Blonde starlet added, “Not just one but a few projects with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie.”
Tom Cruise, Ana De Armas relationship:
Cruise and Ana De Armas first romantically linked earlier this year in February when they were spotted for reportedly a professional dinner in London.
After that month, the pair shared playful grins following touching down at the London Heliport.