Entertainment

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spark dating buzz with private evenings at elite club

'Mission: Impossible' star and the 'Deep Water' starlet have made their date nights to London

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spark dating buzz with private evenings at elite club
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spark dating buzz with private evenings at elite club

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are sparking romance rumors after being spotted enjoying a series of cozy date nights at an exclusive London club.

At the ultra-exclusive, members-only club, Annabel's, the Mission: Impossible star and the Deep Water starlet have made their date nights to London and spent a number evenings together “a couple of times over the past two months.”

As per Page Six, an insider said the couple couldn’t take their eyes off each other during their intimate nights at the high-end hotspot.

“Tom looks enchanted by her,” the source claimed, adding, “And she looks very happy with him.”

The two private dining rooms have seen the likes of royalty as well as A-lister stars such as Kate Moss, Lady Gaga and Harry Styles.

To note, the dating report came after de Armas disclosed that she and Cruise have been collaborating and working closely together.

“We're definitely working on a lot of things,” she said on Good Morning America back in May.

The Blonde starlet added, “Not just one but a few projects with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie.”

Tom Cruise, Ana De Armas relationship:

Cruise and Ana De Armas first romantically linked earlier this year in February when they were spotted for reportedly a professional dinner in London.

After that month, the pair shared playful grins following touching down at the London Heliport.

Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz in touching Father's Day tribute to David
Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz in touching Father's Day tribute to David
The former Spice Girls singer extended Father's Day wishes to husband David Beckham in a moving post
Olivia Rodrigo ‘stands with’ immigrants amid massive protests against Trump
Olivia Rodrigo ‘stands with’ immigrants amid massive protests against Trump
The ‘Guts’ hitmaker expresses support for immigrants as anti-Trump protests erupt across the U.S.
Justin Bieber sends strong message after son Jack Blues' name misspelled
Justin Bieber sends strong message after son Jack Blues' name misspelled
The 'Peaches' crooner welcomed the arrival of his son, Jack Blues Bieber, with Hailey Bieber in August last year
Jonas Brothers call off Dodger Stadium show amid tour shake-up
Jonas Brothers call off Dodger Stadium show amid tour shake-up
Jonas Brothers concerts set for stadiums in six U.S. locales this summer
‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty confesses about shocking diagnosis
‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty confesses about shocking diagnosis
Erin Moriarty reveals she was diagnosed with graves’ disease last month
Lauren Miller, ‘Real Housewives’ executive, dies during childbirth
Lauren Miller, ‘Real Housewives’ executive, dies during childbirth
The executive of ‘RHONY’ and ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’, Lauren Miller, passes away while giving birth to her second child
Gracie Abrams, Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Kimmel join anti-Trump protest
Gracie Abrams, Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Kimmel join anti-Trump protest
Anna Kendrick also join Gracie Abrams, Mark Ruffalo to protest against Donald Trump's administration
Justin Bieber, Hailey drop rare glimpse of son Jack on Father's Day eve
Justin Bieber, Hailey drop rare glimpse of son Jack on Father's Day eve
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcomed the arrival of their only son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year
Kevin Costner gets candid about retirement plans, life goals
Kevin Costner gets candid about retirement plans, life goals
'Yellowstone' reflects on his decades-long career and shares if there’s still anything left on his bucket list
Paris Jackson shuts down trolls after canceling show to honor Michael Jackson
Paris Jackson shuts down trolls after canceling show to honor Michael Jackson
The 'Let Down' crooner set to observe pop icon, Michael Jackson's 16th death anniversary this month
Jenna Ortega gives bombshell statement before ‘Wednesday’ season 2 release
Jenna Ortega gives bombshell statement before ‘Wednesday’ season 2 release
'Wednesday' season 2 is set to release in two parts
Kendall Jenner follows in footsteps of Kim Kardashian with political move
Kendall Jenner follows in footsteps of Kim Kardashian with political move
Kendall Jenner shares shocking political message against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids