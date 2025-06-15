Justin Bieber, Hailey drop rare glimpse of son Jack on Father's Day eve  

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, shared adorable yet rare glimpses of their son, Jack Blues Bieber, a day before Father's Day celebrations.
The Peaches crooner, who has been actively posting on his official Instagram handle for a few months, dropped a never-before-seen photo of his nine-month-old son on Saturday, June 14.
In a series of snapshots, Justin was holding Jack in his arms while keeping his face hidden from the camera.
Justin and his little one spent some quality time a day before hitting the International celebrations of the 2025 Father's Day.
The 31-year-old Canadian musician will celebrate his first Father's Day on Sunday, June 15, alongside his toddler, whom he welcomed with Hailey on August 22, 2024.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Rhode Skin founder has also released a heartfelt picture of her little bundle of joy, showing his tiny bracelet engraved with the initials of his name, JBB.
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber spark divorce speculations:
This update from the couple, who tied the knot in 2018 after a year of dating, comes after several media reports claimed trouble in paradise.
These split rumors emerged after Justin Bieber posted a cryptic post regarding his stance on "transactional relationships" last week on Instagram, causing a stir among fans.
As of now, neither the Grammy-winning singer nor his wife have confirmed these ongoing divorce rumors.