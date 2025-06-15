Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo ‘stands with’ immigrants amid massive protests against Trump

The ‘Guts’ hitmaker expresses support for immigrants as anti-Trump protests erupt across the U.S.

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Olivia Rodrigo has chosen her side amid ongoing conflict between Trump administration and the immigrants.

The 22-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress took to her official Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 14, to speak in support of the foreign-born residents in the U.S.

In the Story, the Guts singer shared a link to the American Civil Liberties Union’s official website and titled it, “KNOW YOUR RIGHTS.”

The American Civil Liberties Union is a non-profit organization that dates back to 1920 and works to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties provided to every citizen in the country by the U.S. laws and Constitution.

“I've lived in LA my whole life and I'm deeply upset about these violent deportations of my neighbors under the current administration. LA simply wouldn't exist without immigrants. Treating hardworking community members with such little respect, empathy, and due process is awful,” she penned in her statement.

Rodrigo continued to express, “I stand with the beautiful, diverse community of Los Angeles and with immigrants all across America. I stand for our right to freedom of speech and freedom to protest.”

P.C. Instagram/oliviarodrigo
P.C. Instagram/oliviarodrigo

‘No King in America’ protest:

Nationwide protests erupted in the U.S. on June 14, 2025, after the country’s 47th President Donald Trump held military parade in Washington D.C. to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army that aligned with his 79th birthday.

Several lawmakers, union leaders and activists actively participated in the rallies carried out in different cities, including New York, Philadelphia, and Houston.

The protesters delivered speeches against Trump and also held “No king in America” flags and Trump-critical placards.

