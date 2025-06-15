Entertainment

Jenna Ortega gives bombshell statement before ‘Wednesday’ season 2 release

'Wednesday' season 2 is set to release in two parts

Jenna Ortega has issued a bombshell political statement ahead of Wednesday season two release.

The Death of a Unicorn star posted a lengthy statement on Instagram Stories, expressing her grief over ongoing political unrest.

Jenna penned, “The world is crying all over People in Los Angeles are being torn away from their everyday lives & love. The ones they ve built so tirelessly over the years, just like you. Innocent civilians in Iran are caught in the middle of warfare Palestinian cries are still being buried in every day media.”

She added, “My thoughts are heavy, my heart follows. It is normal to feel confused & hopeless during this time. But I strongly advise you never stop paying attention. How can we care about anything else as human freedoms spanning across seas are being violated with such violence?”

Wednesday season 2 release date:

Netflix has announced that Wednesday season 2 will be released in two parts. The first half of the series will release on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, with the second half following on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

The cast of the hit series include Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Lady Gaga (Rosaline Rotwood), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams).

