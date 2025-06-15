Justin Bieber sends strong message after son Jack Blues' name misspelled  

Justin Bieber has reportedly clapped back to a media outlet for accidentally misspelling his only son, Jack Blues Bieber.
The 31-year-old Grammy-winning musician turned to his Instagram handle on, June 14th, Saturday to release rare photos of her nine-month-old baby boy, whom he shares with his wife, Hailey Bieber.
Shortly after Justin's posting, the official Instagram account of an American media and entertainment company for youth culture, Complex, shared the images of the singer with his son.
In the since-deleted post, they scribbled the caption with a minor misspelling of his toddler's name, "Justin and Jack Blues Bieber," along with a blue heart emoji.
The globally recognized singer quickly took to the comments section of the post and slammed the outlet for mentioning the incorrect spelling of his son.
According to E! News, in response, the Sorry crooner stated, "It’s Jack Blues," he also included a middle finger emoji to send a strong message.
When did Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcome their son?
For those unaware, Justin Bieber and his life partner, Hailey Bieber, welcomed their little one, Jack Blues Bieber on, August 22, 2024.
Since the arrival of their baby boy, the couple, who tied the knot in an intimate wedding function in 2018, kept the face of their toddler away from the spotlight to protect their son's security.
Justin will celebrate his first Father's Day with Jack Blues Bieber on, June 15th, Sunday.