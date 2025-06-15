Entertainment

Lauren Miller, 'Real Housewives' executive, dies during childbirth

The executive of 'RHONY' and 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City', Lauren Miller, passes away while giving birth to her second child

In a tragic turn of events, Lauren Miller breathed her last while bringing a new life into this world.

The Real Housewives of New York executive died shortly after giving birth to a son, Jackson, shared her employer, Shed Media in an official announcement.

After Miller’s death on Monday, June 9, her co-workers created a GoFundMe page, aimed to generate funds for the executive’s husband, Kevin, and their two children – three-year-old Emma and newborn son Jackson.

It was also shared that the infant was admitted to the NICU after Lauren Miller’s death.

Sharing an update on Jackson’s health, Miller’s colleague Sherri Pender wrote on the GoFundMe page, “Kevin is delighted to share that baby Jackson is out of the NICU and at home with his dad and sister.”

“He has been an angel and has eaten and slept like a champ. He has a long road ahead and we want to make sure we are there for him throughout,” she noted.

Meanwhile, on Shed Media’s announcement, Kevin dropped a heartfelt comment, writing, “Lauren is the love of my life and I was blessed by God that she chose to spend her life with me and give me two beautiful children to remember her every minute of everyday.”

“Please pray for our family and thank you all for the prayers, kind words and thoughts. God bless,” he added.

Who was Lauren Miller?

Lauren Miller was an executive at Shed Media, the production company of hit Real Housewives franchise.

