Gracie Abrams, Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Kimmel join anti-Trump protest

Anna Kendrick also join Gracie Abrams, Mark Ruffalo to protest against Donald Trump's administration

Gracie Abrams, Mark Ruffalo and Jimmy Kimmel have teamed up to participating in anti-Trump protest.

The trio joined thousands of protesters during the “No Kings” rally in New York City and Los Angeles. People are protesting against President Donald Trump and his policies.

During a chat with MSNBC, Mark said, “We see a president who has made himself a king and dictator, and we don’t seen an opposition that’s powerful enough to stand up against the trampling of our rights and the trampling of the Constitution that’s happening every single day with executive orders.”

The Avengers star added “With the refusal to obey court orders, kidnapping of immigrants, people who are here legally, people who their children are being taken from them. We’re disgusted and we’re scared, and we know that the only way that — to fight this now is for the people, is to come together.”

Meanwhile, Jimmy attended the anti-Trump protest in San Francisco with his parents.

He said in official statement, “A huge, inspiring and yes — peaceful — turnout in the South Bay. I met many people who love this country and still believe it to be a force for good. I am grateful to see so many Americans take action to stand up for our friends and neighbors.”

Celebrities who attended anti-Trump protest:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Kendrick, Gina Rodriguez-LoCicero and Tessa Thompson also attended protest against the Trump administration..

