Will Smith, Martin Lawrence attend ‘Bad Boy: Ride or Die’ premiere with families

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are set to return on the screens with 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' on June 7, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • May 31, 2024
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence atended the Los Angeles premiere of their action-comedy film Bad Boy: Ride or Die, along with their families.

On Thursday, Will graced the premiere of Bad Boy: Ride or Die along with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, their kids, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith as well as son, Trey Smith, from his first marriage to Sheree Zampino, and Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

While Martin was accompanied by his ex-wife Shamicka Gibbs, their daughters, Iyanna and Amara Lawrence as well as daughter Jasmine Page Lawrence, from his previous marriage to Patricia Southall.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet of their film, Will and Martin shared their thoughts about having family’s back during their press tour.

The Pursuit of Happyness actor expressed, "It was beautiful seeing our kids together, because Trey and Jasmine are right around the same age."

"We had newborns around the time of the first Bad Boys, so to have them here in their 30's is like [mind-blowing]," he added.

Agreeing to Will, Martin also shared his overwhelming feeling, noting, "That's nothing but love, man."

For the unversed, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are returning for the fourth part of the Bad Boys franchise, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which is slated to hit cinemas on June 7, 2024.

The film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, also includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd Joe Pantoliano and Rhea Seehorn.

