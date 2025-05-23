Entertainment

Kim Kardashian proudly shares law school milestone after years of hard work

The Kardashians star admitted that it 'took longer than planned,' but emphasized that the achievement 'is real'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 23, 2025
Kim Kardashian is celebrating a major personal milestone, proudly reflecting on her six-year journey through law school.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account to share a post admitting that it “took longer than planned,” but emphasized that the achievement “is real” as she marked the completion of her legal education with a mix of gratitude and determination.

Sharing a glimpse of her graduating ceremony, Kim penned a touching caption to reflect on her law-school journey.

She began a caption, “Six years ago, I embarked on an unconventional path to pursue my dream of becoming a lawyer. It wasn’t easy, and it took longer than planned, but I never gave up. Each course brought moments of doubt, tears, and triumph - especially when I conquered subjects I initially feared.”


Kim continued, “That’s the beauty of life: you step into the unknown, push through, and emerge with knowledge and strength no one can take away.”

Disclosing the academic details of her course, she wrote, “I chose a rigorous program registered with the California State Bar, building on 75 college credits to complete a four-year curriculum that stretched to six. The journey was real, and so is the accomplishment.”

Kim said hearing from Chris Young, Michelle West, and Dawn Jackson—whom she helped free from prison—made her graduation especially meaningful, as their stories continue to inspire her legal journey.

She expressed, “I’m deeply grateful to Van Jones, who introduced me to this path, and to my mentors, Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, whose guidance was invaluable,” adding, “Special thanks to Sam Farkas and Chuck Shonholtz, who dedicated countless hours to help me succeed.”

Kim concluded, “This experience has shaped me profoundly, and I’ll carry its lessons with me forever. Here’s to celebrating resilience and new beginnings!”

Khloé Kardashian honours Kim Kardashian:

Khloé Kardashian also paid tribute to her sister on her successful academic journey.

She wrote, "I am so proud of Kim. I just left her celebration lunch for graduating law school. I mean, I cannot believe this is years and years in the making. I'm so proud of her. This was just such a cool accomplishment, and I'm so proud."

