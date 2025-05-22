Michael Alaimo, ‘Space Jam’ actor, passes away at 86

Renowned theatre and film actor, Michael Alaimo, popular for his incredible acting skills and roles in films such as Space Jam and the Oscar-nominated The China Syndrome, passed away at the age of 86.
While the details about his death remain under wraps, an official statement stated that the actor “passed away peacefully" on Friday, May 2, in Burbank, California.
A glimpse into Alaimo’s journey
Alaimo had delivered outstanding performances in dozens of films and shows, including Space Jam, Mr. Mom, The China Syndrome and All I Want for Christmas.
The legendary actor played a doctor in Space Jam, where he made an appearance alongside Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight and Bill Murray.
Before moving to Los Angeles, he studied theatre at Brooklyn College. From 1961 to 1964, Alaimo was a part of Joseph Papp’s NY Shakespeare in Central Park.
Alaimo then moved to San Francisco, where he toured with the anti-war show F.T.A. before making his way to Los Angeles in 1973, where his career soared to new heights with early roles in The Six Million Dollar Man, Cannon, and Harry O.
The actor left behind his wife, Louise, daughters Gabriella and Giovanna, son-in-law David and granddaughters Isabella and Malia.