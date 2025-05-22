Paul Mescal addresses ‘Brokeback Mountain’ and his new film comparison

Paul Mescal has finally addressed the comparison between Brokeback Mountain and his new film, The History of Sound.
The History of Sound was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2025.
During a chat with Metro, he said, “I personally don’t see the parallel at all between Brokeback Mountain, other than the fact that we spent a little bit of time in a tent. But each to their own in terms of how you are!”
Paul explained, “Because that film, to me, when I look at Brokeback Mountain – it’s a beautiful film, but it is dealing with the idea of repression, and this film is fundamentally pointed in the opposite direction.”
The Irish star further added, “So I think, to be honest, I find those comparisons relatively lazy and frustrating. The film is born out of the fact that it’s a celebration of these two men’s love, not a film about their repressed relationship with their sexuality.”
In the latest film, Paul starred as Lionel. The plot of the movie follows the tale of two guys who met in 1917 while attending the Boston Music Conservatory.
The History of Sound release date:
As per Collider, The History of Sound is set to release on January 14, 2026.