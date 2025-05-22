Entertainment

Diddy trial update: Cassie Ventura’s ex Kid Cudi shows up in court to testify

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 22, 2025
As the courtroom drama surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs unfolds, Kid Cudi has become the latest prominent figure from the entertainment industry to take the stand.

On Thursday, May 22, PEOPLE reported that the Better Place rapper has arrived at the New York City court testify in the high-profile trial of the disgraced American rapper, Diddy.

Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, had been in a short-lived relationship with Casandra “Cassie” Ventura – Sean Combs’ former girlfriend and the case’s key witness.

The Pursuit of Happiness rapper is expected to take the stand today on the prosecution’s call.

Kid Cudi has been called after Cassie testified in the court that Diddy threatened her after discovering about her relationship with Cudi, alleging that he threatened to blow up the Indicud rapper’s car.

Moreover, with this testimony, the 41-year-old American rapper will become the third notable music industry artist to formally speak up in the trial, after Cassie Ventura and ex Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard.

For his testimony at the federal courthouse, Kid Cudi arrived in a white T-shirt layered under a black jacket.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ trial:

Diddy is currently on a trial in New York City, facing serious federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution, after getting arrested last year.

