Justin Baldoni withdraws Taylor Swift subpoena in Blake Lively legal battle

Taylor Swift is no longer involved in pal Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s high-profile legal clash

  • May 22, 2025
In an unexpected new move, Justin Baldoni has dropped the subpoena issued to Taylor Swift in the ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively.

On Thursday, May 22, PEOPLE reported that the Gossip Girl starlet’s spokesperson expressed that they are “pleased” with the news that Baldoni’s legal team has “withdrawn their harassing subpoenas to Taylor Swift and her law firm.”

"We supported the efforts of Taylor’s team to quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel, and we will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process," they shared in a statement.

Lively’s representative continued, "The Baldoni and Wayfarer team have tried to put Taylor Swift, a woman who has been an inspiration for tens of millions across the globe, at the center of this case since day one.”

They went on to claim that Melissa Nathan – founder of The Agency Group (TAG) PR, that provides reputation management, personal publicity, and digital communications services to celebrities – was the person who suggested to drag the Eras Tour hitmaker into the lawsuit.

"Exploiting Taylor Swift’s celebrity was the original plan in Melissa Nathan’s scenario planning document, and it continues to this day. Faced with having to justify themselves in federal court, they folded,” the spokesperson stated.

Further adding, they noted, “At some point they will run out of distractions from the actual claims of sexual harassment and retaliation they are facing."

Taylor Swift in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal battle:

After Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends with Us costar and director Justin Baldoni in 2024, the American director dragged Lively’s pal Taylor Swift in his defamation countersuit against the Another Simple Favor starlet.

Claiming that the Blank Space singer, along with Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, pressured him into changing the scipt, Baldoni’s legal team subpoened the songstress.

