Kourtney Kardashian gets real about growing up with stepdad Caitlyn Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian is pulling back the curtain on her childhood, revealing that Caitlyn Jenner, then known as Bruce, was a “bossy and controlling” presence in her early years.
While conversing at Wonder Land, the Lemme founder joined her sister the Good America founder discussed her role as a stepmother to her husband Travis Barker's three kids.
During the conversation, Kourtney also disclosed about her own experiences with Caitlyn as a stepdad.
Following Khloé, 40, praised her sister for knowing not to take on a disciplinary role with Travis' kids — Atiana, 26, Landon, 21, and Alabama, 19, she said Caitlyn had handled that balance well with them growing up.
"[Caitlyn] never tried to be Dad and I always appreciated and respected that,” Khloé said, referring to how things were balanced between their stepdad and their father Robert Kardashian Sr.
However, Kourtney interrupted in the conversation as she disagreed with Khloé’s opinion.
“Okay, so, that wasn’t my experience, but maybe that’s why it became your experience," Kourtney, 46, said.
She went on to say, "So [I'm] grateful for that for you”
Kourtney said that she felt like Caitlyn “tried to be controlling and bossy" during her childhood and used to "tell me certain friends can’t come over."
Kris Jenner relationships:
To note, Kris Jenne was married to Robert Kardashian from 1978 until they divorced in 1990. They had four children; Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian.
The momager then tied the knot with ex Caitlyn Jenner from 1991 to 2015.